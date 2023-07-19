Deadly coyote attacks in Oldham County; Here's how to keep your pets safe

The Oldham County Humane Society said several animals are missing, injured, or dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new warning in Oldham County after multiple coyotes sightings around the area.

One resident even captured this video of three coyotes sneaking onto his front porch last week.

This is why the Oldham County Human Society issued a coyote warning Tuesday. The organization said several animals are missing, injured, or dead.

"This is an issue right now. They seem to be active right now," board member Rebecca Roberts said.

Roberts said coyotes typically come out at the end of summer; however, because of the extreme heat their food supply is in hiding.

"So they're like 'hey, we're going to venture out and find something else.' So that's why they're going a little bit further out of their normal hunting range," she said.

They're mostly attacking small dogs and cats.

"But we have had larger dog attacks. There has been fatalities," Roberts added.

The good news is Roberts said coyotes are easily scared.

All you need to do is keep your porch lights on, and make loud noises if they get too close. She also recommends walking your pets on a leash and keeping them indoors -- especially at night.

Most importantly, Roberts said to not be afraid, just vigilant.

"Be more alert, more cautious, and just take that extra step," she said.

If your animal has been attacked, or you see a coyote, please contact the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.