New Kentucky chief justice to be sworn in

The newly elected Chief Justice Laurance Vanmeter will take his oath on Monday, stepping into his leadership position.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is recognizing its newest members and swearing in a new chief justice on Monday.

The newly elected Chief Justice Laurance Vanmeter will take his oath, stepping into his leadership position.

The court will also welcome new associate justices Angela McCormick Bisig and Kelly Thompson, who will be sworn in later next week.

The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at the Supreme Court courtroom in the Capitol. This is open to the public and the seating is limited.

Vanmeter takes the position previously held by Chief Justice Minton Junior, who retired in December.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.