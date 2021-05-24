x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Kentucky

New 101st Airborne command sergeant major is first woman in the role at Fort Campbell

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division on Thursday.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The first woman to become command sergeant major of a U.S. Army division will step into that role this week in Kentucky. 

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker. 

The  101st says the ceremony takes place Thursday at Fort Campbell. Lt. Col. Kari McEwen says Knapp is the first in the division to lead men and women at every level. 

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the division Facebook page.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  