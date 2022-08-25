Netflix's 'Lost Ollie' visits one of Bernheim Forest's giants

Throughout the four episodes, the patchwork, floppy-eared rabbit visits a number of other Kentucky landmarks.

CLERMONT, Ky. — Netflix's limited fantasy series "Lost Ollie" released Wednesday and is set in none other than Kentucky's very own, Shepherdsville.

The hybrid mini series of live action and animation follows Ollie, a patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories, and the adventures he embarks to locate the young boy he desperately loves.

The series is created by Shannon Tindle, who grew up in Shepherdsville, and based on William Joyce’s book "Ollie’s Odyssey."

Ollie meets a ragtag group of friends along the way, and makes a stop at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest to visit Little Nis, one of the Forest Giants in a Giant Forest.

“Bernheim Forest has always been a magical place for me. When the giants arrived, I knew that I had to incorporate them into Ollie’s journey,” Tindle said. “I chose Nis because he is my favorite. I knew the combination of beautiful design and location would feel grand and magical on film. I love that Nis seems to guard the bridge like a troll from Norse mythology!”

Little Nis makes his TV debut today in the new Netflix miniseries, Lost Ollie! Lost Ollie tells the story of a lost toy... Posted by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Throughout the four episodes, the series pays tribute to a number of other local landmarks including the Louisville skyline, the Kenwood Drive-In and the characters even take a ride on the Belle of Louisville.

The mini series features a number of well-known actors. Ollie is voiced by Jonathan Groff, of “Glee” and “Frozen”; his pal, tough teddy-bear Rosy, is voiced by hip-hop/soul singer Mary J. Blige; Momma is voiced by Gina Rodriguez, of "Jane the Virgin"; and Daddy is voiced by Jake Johnson, of "New Girl."

Viewers can watch the full series by clicking here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.