NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, 30-year-old Christopher Higdon.

Higdon is 5’8” and 160 lbs. He was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra.

According to a Facebook post by Higdon’s sister, his family has been trying to contact him since Dec. 31, 2019. She believes he could be in the Bardstown, New Haven, Balltown or Glasgow areas.

If you know of Higdon’s location, call the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.