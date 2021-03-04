Nelson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

James Bickett, Jr. was last seen on March 28 at his home in the St. Thomas area, according to the sheriff's department.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

James Bickett, Jr. was last seen on March 28 at his home in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department. Bickett is 40 years old, 6’6’’, 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a red, 200 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually pickup.

If seen, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department at (502)348-1840.

