Nelson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

James Bickett, Jr. was last seen on March 28 at his home in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department. Bickett is 40 years old, 6’6’’, 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a red, 200 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually pickup.

If seen, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department at (502)348-1840.

