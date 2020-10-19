x
National Drug Take-Back Day events this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this weekend, and events are scheduled to collect unwanted medications.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says the state has taken more than 163,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medications at drug take-back events and locations during the last nine years. 

This week’s event is Saturday. 

To find a nearby collection site, visit their site.

Kentucky drug disposal locations can be found at the Office of Drug Control Policy’s website.

