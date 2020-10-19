National Drug Take-Back Day events this weekend

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this weekend, and events are scheduled to collect unwanted medications.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this weekend, and events are scheduled to collect unwanted medications.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says the state has taken more than 163,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medications at drug take-back events and locations during the last nine years.

This week’s event is Saturday.

Kentucky drug disposal locations can be found at the Office of Drug Control Policy’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.