Name the Plow | How to name a snow plow in your county

Each of Kentucky's 12 highway districts will be able to name one snow truck; the Franklin County-based KYTC strike force will be able to name two.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for the snow, their asking for the community's help.

They need help naming their snow plows.

In the state's inaugural program called "Name the Plow," KYTC wants people to help pick a name for 14 snow trucks according to a press release from the governor's office.

“Many of our drivers live in the communities they serve and giving the public a chance to name a plow in their home county is a fun way to make the most of winter weather and showcase pride for our dedicated employees,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

Each of Kentucky's 12 highway districts will be able to name one snow truck; the Franklin County-based KYTC strike force will be able to name two.

The snow truck's new name will be visible for everyone to see while it's out dealing with winter weather.

The last day to submit a name is Dec. 2, and is open for all ages.

KYTC staff will vote on their favorite names and they will be announced in January according to the release.

To submit a name, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

OTHER WINTER-RELATED STORIES ON WHAS11.COM