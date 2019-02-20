SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in the 400 block of Bardstown Trail, in Shelby County.

One man is dead, and another was injured, this person was sent to the hospital, according to KSP.

KSP said the man that died was identified as 53-year-old William Riddell. He lived at the home he was found dead in.

No other information was released on the person that was injured.

