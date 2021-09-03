Former Kentucky unemployment director dead at 39

According to his obituary, Muncie McNamara died Sunday after a "battle with chronic depression."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Muncie McNamara, a lawyer and former executive director of Kentucky's unemployment insurance program, has died at the age of 39.

According to his obituary, McNamara died on Sunday, March 7 "after a battle with chronic depression." He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Houghlin Funeral Homes in Bardstown is handling his funeral which is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. Visitation is on Thursday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

McNamara had just been hired to lead Kentucky’s unemployment insurance when record unemployment overwhelmed his office and the entire system. After just four months, he was fired in May.

He later defended his termination and testified that he had been fired "without cause."

