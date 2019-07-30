LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound has left traffic at a standstill in Hart County.

All lanes in the area are blocked and clearing is expected to take several hours.

Police have set up a mandatory detour at Bonnieville (Exit 71) to continue south on US 31W and rejoin I-65 at Exit 65 interchange (Munfordville).

Police are advising drivers to exit the interstate in advance of the mandatory detour.

