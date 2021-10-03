Historic Kentucky bridge engulfed in flames, police investigating

Washington County Police are investigating after the Mt. Zion covered bridge was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday. The bridge was built in 1871.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, Washington County Police are investigating after a historic covered bridge was destroyed by a fire.

The Mt. Zion covered bridge, which is in Springfield, was engulfed in flames around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Springfield is about an hour away from Louisville.

The bridge was built in 1871, and is on the National Register of Historical Places. Running across Beech Fork, the bridge is the longest multi-span covered bridge in the Commonwealth.

The Washington Co. Sheriff's Office says that the destruction of the historic bridge has sadden many in the community.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact Washington Co. Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.

