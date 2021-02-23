Kentucky father files lawsuit over KHSAA's COVID-19 policy

The current policy could keep athletes out of competition for up to 21-days after they test positive for the virus.

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. — A Kentucky parent is fighting a policy over when student athletes can return to play following a positive COVID-19 test.

Jon Kelly Johnson of Mount Sterling filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

The current policy could keep athletes out of competition for up to 21-days after they test positive for the virus.

The lawsuit argues after last season was canceled, this policy could negatively impact Johnson’s 16-year-old son’s chances for a scholarship. His son, Davis, is a member of the Montgomery County High School baseball team.

“You take basically one out of four seasons as a high school player or potentially two out of four, you've dramatically impacted the student athlete, especially the student athletes, not just the ones who want to participate and enjoy participating, but the ones who have the talent that they could go on to college and play,” attorney Trip Redford said.

Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett has said the policy attempts to keep athletes healthy and safe.

