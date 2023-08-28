Kentucky man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Grayson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the area of Beaver Dam and Doe Hollow Roads after reports of a crash just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
In their preliminary investigation, they said 39-year-old Gregory Burden of Morgantown was headed west on U.S. 62 when his Harley Davidson went out of control on a curve.
That’s when investigators said Burden hit a guardrail and was ejected about 60-feet from his motorcycle.
The GCSO said two other motorists hit the motorcycle but did not hit Burden.
Burden was taken to a local hospital but later airlifted to UofL Hospital in Louisville.
GCSO said Burden was listed in critical but stable condition.
They said Burden was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.