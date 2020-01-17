BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a 6-year-old girl and her mother died when their home in south-central Kentucky caught fire.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that firefighters found the bodies of 33-year-old Tiffany Mooneyhan and her daughter, Aylanna Mooneyhan, in their Brownsville residence after extinguishing the blaze.

No foul play is suspected.

Police did not say what caused the fire.

An investigation into the blaze was continuing. No further information was immediately released.

