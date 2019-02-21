It looks like Kentucky needs to go back to history class.

According to a survey by the non-profit educational leadership organization Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, only one state would pass a U.S. citizenship exam.

The survey of 41,000 Americans was conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies and was released on Presidents Day of this year.

Among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Vermont was the only state where a majority of its residents (53%) were able to pass the multiple-choice test required for U.S. citizenship.

Want to take the test yourself? Try it out here.

Nationally, only four out of 10 Americans passed the exam and only 27% of people under the age of 45 were able to demonstrate a "basic understanding" of American history.

The five lowest-performing states were Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

The results of the survey were broken down state-by-state and were separated into letter grades.

Only 1% of Kentuckians earned an "A" grade (90-100%) and only 29% passed at all.

In Indiana, only 36% of Hoosiers could pass the exam.

"This is an issue of how we teach American history," said Woodrow Wilson Foundation President Arthur Levine.

"This requires a fundamental change in how American history is taught and learned to make it relevant to our students' lives, captivating and inclusive to all Americans."

See the full survey results here.