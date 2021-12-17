Mitch McConnell visits several counties impacted by severe weather

The Senate minority leader visited communities in western Kentucky and met with local leaders following last week's devastating tornado outbreak.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) visited several counties in western Kentucky to meet with local leaders and visit communities impacted by last week's devastating tornado outbreak.

On Friday, McConnell visited the Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development to thank disaster relief volunteers.

Afterwards, he met with Warren County officials at the Bowling Green Police Department.

McConnell said Kentucky won't be forgotten by the federal government.

On Saturday, the Kentucky senator will visit Madisonville and Dawson Springs.

McConnell will be in the city of Mayfield later that afternoon to survey storm damage and hold a press conference afterwards.

