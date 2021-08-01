LMPD: Missing Louisville woman found

According to LMPD, 36-year-old Hina "Nikki" Ahuja was found shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday after being reported as missing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: LMPD has located Ahuja. The missing person report has been canceled.

Original Story Friday 4 p.m.

According to a Tweet from Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police need your help locating a missing woman.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Hina "Nikki" Ahuja, who was last seen at her residence in the Douglass Hills neighborhood around 8 a.m. Friday.

Ahuja, who lives in the 100 block of Burnley Road, has not been heard from since this morning. She has a medical condition which requires immediate attention and her family fears for her safety.

She is described as a 5-foot-3 white woman weighing approximately 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Ahuja's whereabouts contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD.

Please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Ahuja. pic.twitter.com/0Wa24Z6f8s — LMPD (@LMPD) January 8, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.