LMPD: Missing Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: LMPD has located Ahuja. The missing person report has been canceled.
Original Story Friday 4 p.m.
According to a Tweet from Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police need your help locating a missing woman.
Police are looking for 36-year-old Hina "Nikki" Ahuja, who was last seen at her residence in the Douglass Hills neighborhood around 8 a.m. Friday.
Ahuja, who lives in the 100 block of Burnley Road, has not been heard from since this morning. She has a medical condition which requires immediate attention and her family fears for her safety.
She is described as a 5-foot-3 white woman weighing approximately 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Ahuja's whereabouts contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.