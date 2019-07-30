HARLAN, Ky. – A bankrupt coal operator is telling employees that it's working to resolve bankruptcy issues "as quickly as possible."



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Blackjewel LLC said in a statement to employees Tuesday that it knows miners are eager for a resolution and "we are doing everything possible to bring as many employees as possible back to work as quickly as possible."



Several former Kentucky miners who say they haven't been paid by Blackjewel LLC were blocking train tracks Tuesday as part of a protest against the company.



News outlets report more than 20 miners and their families camped on tracks near Cumberland on Monday night and several were still there Tuesday afternoon holding signs that say "no pay, we stay."

A priest recently gave nearly $20,000 to 100 miners who were struggling to pay their bills.