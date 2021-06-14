Lexington teen wins Google's 'Doodle' contest

Milo Golding's drawing beat out tens of thousands of submissions to win a spot on Google's home page for 24 hours on Tuesday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Lexington teen is being celebrated for winning Google's latest doodle competition.

Milo Golding's drawing beat out tens of thousands of submissions to win a spot on Google's home page for 24 hours on Tuesday.

He drew an image of his father inspiring hope in him as a child.

Governor Andy Beshear joined Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Milo's mom in congratulating the high school senior.

"I'm very and truly proud to be able to represent Kentucky in this competition," he said.



Winning the contest with a drawing of his father means so much. Milo lost his father when he was 13-years-old.

Both of Milo’s parents were art teachers.

In addition to having his artwork viewed by millions, Milo will receive a $30,000 college scholarship along with Google hardware.

His high school, Lexington Christian Academy, will receive a $50,000 technology package.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.