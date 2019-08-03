FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Kentucky's Republican governor on Friday, one of the Trump administration's first steps into a trio of 2019 governor's races.

Voters in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi — three southern states all won by Donald Trump in 2016 — will elect governors this year, offering Democrats a chance to test their message in the heart of Trump country ahead of the pivotal 2020 campaign.

Louisiana has a Democrat running for a second term while Mississippi's race is open because of term limits, making Kentucky's Matt Bevin the only Republican incumbent governor on the ballot in 2019.

Bevin's approval numbers have dropped, mostly because of his comments criticizing public workers for opposing his efforts to overhaul the state's struggling pension system. Four Democrats are fighting to take him on, including Attorney General Andy Beshear, state House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, and former state Auditor Adam Edelen.

Bevin mostly self-funded his surprising 2015 campaign, spending more than $4 million of his own money to win a statewide race one year after losing to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in a GOP Senate primary where the now Senate majority leader had labeled him a "pathological liar."

Fundraising should be a little easier for Bevin this year, now that he's been in office nearly four years. He's getting help from Pence, who was governor of Indiana when Bevin was first elected in 2015 and on Friday called Bevin "my friend & a conservative CHAMPION" in a tweet.

"Gov Bevin has put Kentucky jobs & Kentucky businesses FIRST by fighting for tax reform & pro-growth policies!" Pence wrote.

Pence is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for Bevin on Friday at The Aviation Museum of Kentucky. Tickets are $1,000, or $2,000 to be a sponsor, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by The Associated Press.