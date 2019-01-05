LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trade deal between Domino's Partners and Spalding University closed at the end of March. Spalding University traded the old Kroger Property for three other properties owned by Domino's Partners.

"So, we're really hoping that we can provide an anchor for the community," says Dominique Shrader.

Shrader and her husband say they are excited to be back home and start their business in Old Louisville."It's such an iconic building in old Louisville that's been around for quite some time and undergone a certain evolution and we want to bring it back as something that provides something for our c community."

She hopes the Noble Funk Brewery will do just that, "So more traditional styles and also plenty of different flavor profiles."

Some people we spoke with say they are excited to see a brewery close to where they live, while others say there's been no resolve since the initial controversy of closing the Kroger.

"Good for Louisville, but not great for our seniors," says Joseph Clark works at Elder Serve. He says seniors relied on the Kroger and now, there are no grocery stores within walking distance of their client's homes.

"They have had so much difficulty trying to find transportation to go to the store, trying to find some other place to cash their checks. We had a great partnership over there and now it's gone."

Clark says more needs to be done, "We're not really addressing the real issue of people that are already here. They are the ones that we need to be investing in. We need to be helping them, seeing what their needs are, listening to their needs and going from there."

Shrader hopes this brewery lures more businesses to the area. There's no set opening date, but right now they are working on plans for the building and say they are trying to push forward as fast as possible.