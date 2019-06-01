LEXINGTON, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A Michigan family and a Kentucky man were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-75 on Jan. 6.

THe Lexington Police is asking for the public's help regarding this collision.

A pickup truck traveling southbound in northbound lanes at 2:30 a.m. collided with an SUV, causing the SUV to catch fire. The crash killed the driver of the truck and all five occupants of the SUV.

The Lexington Police Department said the occupants killed in the SUV were a Northville, Mich. family. The family was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.

The truck driver was 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey from Georgetown, Ky.

The Abbas family was traveling home, to Michigan, from a Florida vacation.

Police are working to identify any witnesses that may have seen the white Chevy pickup traveling prior to the collision. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said it is believed that alcohol played a factor in this crash, but toxicology results are pending as of Sunday evening.