MetroSafe: Police investigating deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

MetroSafe confirmed the shooting happened at South 41st Street and West Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood.

It is unclear at this time how the shooting happened. Police are continuing to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

