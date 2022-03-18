Here's what Louisville's Metro Council passed in their latest meeting

The ordinances include removing daycare zoning barriers and making firing a gun within the city's limits illegal, with some exceptions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a busy night at Louisville Metro Council's latest meeting Thursday night, including the appointment of a new councilwoman.

Angela Bowens was selected to represent Louisville's first district.

Bowens replaces former District 1 representative Jessica Greene, who was recently appointed to the Kentucky Circuit Court.

A series of ordinances were also passed during Bowens' first meeting as councilwoman.

The Council approved an ordinance to make firing a gun within the city illegal, with certain exceptions like self-defense.

Anyone violating the ordinance could face misdemeanor charges. If convicted, the person could be fined up to $500, imprisoned for up to a year, or both.

Before the ordinance was passed, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers weren't able to investigate or stop reckless shootings.

Metro Council also passed an ordinance regarding the removal of some zoning barriers for daycares.

The ordinance would allow more people to run daycares from their homes after the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for parents to find childcare and return to work.

The group also discussed an emergency resolution regarding who would lead the investigation into recent deaths at the Louisville Metro Corrections Facility.

Council members voted to hire former FBI agent David Beyer to lead the investigation, a move that community members say is unnecessary.

