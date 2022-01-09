Metro Corrections inmate dies four days after booking

The 66-year-old inmate had been in the medical housing unit after they were booked on Jan. 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials said an inmate has died at the Louisville Metro Corrections facility Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the corrections facility said an officer found the 66-year-old unresponsive in the medical housing unit around 10 a.m.

Personnel started lifesaving efforts while Emergency Medical Services were called.

EMS transported them to the University of Louisville Hospital, but an hour later medical professionals said the inmate had died.

Steve Durham, Metro Corrections Assistant Director, said the inmate had been moved to the medical floor after they were booked on Jan. 5.

The inmate, whose name has been withheld as the next of kin are notified, was booked on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia, he said.

Durham said the Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the case, and Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has directed the facility's Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review as well.

