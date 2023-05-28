Memorial honors victims of Beverly Hills Supper Club fire

The 1977 fire started out with a small flame in the ceiling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been 46 years since 165 people were killed in the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire and Sunday, their memory was honored with the dedication of a permanent memorial.

Moments of silence, prayers and the solemn sound of a bagpipe provided the backdrop for an emotional and appropriate afternoon of remembrance.

Thousands of guests were sitting in the dining hall, many thinking there was no real danger.

But the flames grew within seconds and over 100 people didn't make it out alive.

The victims' families said this memorial will change the site for them.

The Beverly Hills Memorial features names of those who lost their lives,

a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire and more.

The Memorial site will become a park maintained by the City of Southgate.

