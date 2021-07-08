Elizabethtown Police searching for missing woman

The Elizabethtown Police Department is looking for 31-year-old Melissa Emerick, who is 'of diminished capacity' and has been missing since June 25.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since June.

According to a release, 31-year-old Melissa Emerick left her home on June 25 after packing her belongings and hasn't been seen since. Police said Emerick is "of diminished capacity" and has been known to disappear for long periods without contacting her family.

Elizabethtown Police have opened a missing person case and have entered Emerick's information in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

If anyone has information on where she might be, you are encouraged to call Elizabethtown PD at 270-765-4125. You can also provide an anonymous tip through the Hardin County Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-597-8123.

