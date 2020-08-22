'We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire' | Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence

A ticket, sold in Florence Friday night, matched all five white ball winning numbers winning the game's second prize of $1 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the same day a Louisville man won $1 million from a Million $$ Match scratch-off in Shelbyville, another person has won $1 million from a Mega Million's ticket.

The ticket, sold in Florence, for last night's Mega Million's draw matched all five white ball winning numbers, winning the game's second prize.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing were 11-15-31-42-63 with a Mega Ball of 14.

If the winning ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 14, they would have won $49 million.

This is the second Mega Million's $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky In the last two weeks. On August 8th, a player in Nicholasville won $1 million on a Powerball ticket.

Lottery security staff members will execute a series of checks at the Florence retailer where the winning was sold. Once those checks clear, the name of the retailer will be released said Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville.

