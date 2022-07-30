Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say

The winning ticket was sold in Richmond.

KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!

While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the million dollar winning ticket was sold in Richmond.

The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, so they were able to win the game's second biggest cash prize.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night's drawing are: 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega Ball of 14.

Officials said the name of the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will be released later after a series of security checks are conducted at the location.

If you're the lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a secure location, lottery officials advised.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which needs to be done at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville.

They'll also need to call the lottery's claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

"We're looking to forward to greeting Kentucky's newest millionaire," Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, said in a press release.

The Mega Millions drawing is now down to $20 million, the next drawing will be held August 2.

