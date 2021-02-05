2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the Kentucky Derby and was facing disqualification.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita.

The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar. Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, and Santa Anita spokesman Mike Willman confirmed the colt’s death.

Medina Spirit will undergo a full necropsy, which is required by the California Horse Racing Board

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and was facing disqualification.

On Friday, December 3, an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection.

In May, Churchill Downs imposed a two-year ban on Baffert following the confirmation of the results from a split sample test.

Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance.

Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, says the new testing showed Medina Spirit was never injected with a steroid. Instead, the testing confirmed the steroid's presence came from an ointment.

