Does medical marijuana have a chance of being legalized in Kentucky?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates pushing to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky finally saw a victory in the House earlier this year with a 65-30 vote. However, across the Capitol in the Senate, there was complete silence.

In fact, the plan never even received a hearing.

WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams asked the Senate president about the chances of medical marijuana being discussed when lawmakers return next year.

“Well, it hasn't passed the House yet this year, Republican Senator and Senate President Robert Stivers said.

When asked if it passed the House would his caucus take it up, Stivers said "...again I'm going to reiterate that we're going to focus on a lot of the issues that we feel we need to do.”

The response was not surprising to Dan Seum, Jr who is a marijuana advocate with 'My Right to Decide, and son of former state Senator Dan Seum Sr.

"Do I think it's going to go anywhere in the Senate? Absolutely not. We just seen who was voted back in for leadership and I'm sorry to say I'm a Republican. I vote Republican but I'm ashamed of the leadership there. They're not going to let it go unless we put so much pressure on them," said Dan Seum, Jr.

Former Senator Seum Sr. said he was prescribed opioids during cancer treatments and didn't take them. Instead, he said " I threw it in the garbage can and went home and smoked a joint."

As Senate Republicans laid out their plans for the upcoming session, they were far from committing on the topic that received two-thirds support in the House last year.

Lawmakers are set to return on January 5th.

'My Right to Decide' is planning a rally this weekend. You can check their Facebook page for updates.