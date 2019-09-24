LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--A community plans to honor the memory of Deputy Chris Hulsey.

Hulsey died Sept.22 during an arrest. Hulsey's official cause of death is pending.

RELATED: Meade County sheriff's deputy suffers fatal 'medical issue' during altercation; suspect charged



His visitation is scheduled for Sept.27 at Noon.



The service will be at the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.



The funeral is Sept.28 at Meade County High School.

