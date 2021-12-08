Meade County High School moves to virtual learning Thursday due to 'serious threat'

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Brandenburg are investigating after someone directed a threat at Meade County High School.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Students at Meade County High School will be learning from home Thursday after officials learned of a shooting threat against the school.

In a release posted on Facebook Wednesday, Meade County school officials said the district, Brandenburg City Police and the Meade County Sheriff's Office were made aware of a "serious threat" directed at Meade County High School for Thursday, Dec. 9.

The district said multiple agencies are actively investigating the threat by looking into electronic communications and talking to students and staff to identify the person or people responsible for the threat.

“Our approach to eliminating terroristic threatening in our schools is strong and unwavering,” the post said.

Meade County High School will move to virtual instruction Thursday to allow police to fully investigate the threat. Students and staff have been told not to go to the school Thursday. Students should receive an email from the principal Wednesday night with instructions on how to access their required work.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement or Meade County Schools.

All other schools in the district are expected to operate normally Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Meade County Schools also shared information about a rumor of a school shooting threat at Stuart Pepper Middle School. According to officials, someone from outside of the school alerted the administration to the rumor.

The district increased security across all of its campuses as a precaution, but law enforcement found "no credibility" to the threat.

