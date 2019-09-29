MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A Meade County deputy has been laid to rest after dying in the line of duty.

Law enforcement gave one last salute to their fellow deputy, Chris Hulsey.

Friends, family and community members gathered at Meade County High School on Saturday in remembrance of his service to the community.

Not only did Hulsey serve as a deputy, he also worked as an EMT and with the fire department.

Hulsey died Sept. 21 while serving a search warrant in Payneville, Kentucky.

