Have you seen her? Meade Co. police asking for information on missing teenager

The Meade County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Cheyanne Hardesty was last seen around midnight on June 15 in the Brandenburg area.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — The Meade County Sheriff's Office is looking into the disappearance of a 14-year-old from Brandenburg.

According to a post on Facebook, 14-year-old Cheyanne Hardesty was last seen on June 15 around midnight at her home near Brandenburg, Ky. Cheyanne has hazel eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing.

"If anyone has any information on her location, we are actively working on all leads and information in an attempt to locate her," the Sheriff's Office said.

If you have any information on where Cheyanne might be, you are urged to contact the Meade County Sheriff's Office at 270-422-4937 or Detective Danny Knell at 606-202-3356.

