Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey announces Congressional run after Yarmuth retirement announcement

State Senator Morgan McGarvey, the top-ranking Democrat, announced plans he would run for Yarmuth’s seat via Twitter on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Moments after Congressman John Yarmuth said he’s not seeking re-election, another Kentucky Democrat said he’s now up for the challenge.

State Senator Morgan McGarvey, the top-ranking Democrat, announced plans he would run for Yarmuth’s seat via Twitter on Tuesday.

"I thank John Yarmuth so much for his service. He's done an incredible job and I hope to go to Washington to fill his shoes and move this city, state and country forward."

McGarvey said he received a call on Monday, saying Yarmuth was not running again and wouldn’t be running for his seat if Yarmuth stayed in the race.

The Minority Leader has been serving Kentucky Senate District 19 since 2012.

The only other Democrat that has thrown her name into the race is former Metro Councilwoman turned state representative, Attica Scott. She has served three terms in the Kentucky House.

No Republican has announced their plans to run in Kentucky’s Third Congressional District.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.