LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald’s locations in Kentucky are expected to hire approximately 7,900 restaurant employees this summer season, the company announced. This number includes 1,230 jobs in the Louisville area.

The company provides an education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

McDonald’s has given out more than $1 million in tuition assistance and supported 540 restaurant workers in Kentucky.

To learn more about job opportunities, visit McDonalds.com/careers.