McConnell has 'no tolerance' for violence during protests

Senate Majority Leader McConnell said he has no patience or tolerance for those who cause violence during protests.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supports protests just not the violence that has come along with some of them. Leader McConnell said he has no patience or tolerance for those causing violence.

His comments were made Monday while he spoke at the EcroFibre factory in Georgetown, Ky.

When asked whether he's spoken with his close ally, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, about the Breonna Taylor case, Leader McConnell said he had not but has complete faith in the investigation. He admitted that he understands some have grown weary of waiting.

"I have a lot of patience for peaceful protesting, constitutionally protected activities. No patience whatsoever and no tolerance whatsoever for rioting, looting and violence. And I think it's completely inappropriate to demonize all police departments because most of the police across America are trying to protect us all. They're engaged in an extraordinarily difficult job,” Leader McConnell said.

Leader McConnell also called the movement to defund police "way off the mark" and not representative of his view.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.