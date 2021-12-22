Pop-up license branch in Mayfield issuing IDs for tornado victims

Lost credentials are being replaced free of charge, and only walk-ins are accepted. It will remain open through Jan. 28, 2022.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — State officials have set up a temporary licensing office in Mayfield to help western Kentucky storm victims restore important identifications.

The pop-up licensing office opened Monday at 355 Charles Drive near Kentucky 80.

Governor Andy Beshear said the office is staffed with workers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet using portable equipment.

Beshear said his team knew it would be difficult for some in the hardest hit areas to travel to an established Driver Licensing Regional office.

“Valid personal identification will be indispensable to anyone now facing the tasks of insurance claims and applications for assistance, and we needed to make those tasks as easy as possible,” Beshear said.

Lost credentials are being replaced free of charge, and only walk-ins are accepted.

The pop-up location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

It will remain in Mayfield at least through Jan. 28, 2022.

Beshear said a second team will deploy to Dawson Springs when office space is found.

