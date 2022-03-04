Additional Mayfield candle factory survivors come forward, building on December lawsuit

D.C. Attorney Amos Jones said that "further investigation has revealed the depth of the liability and willful acts that cause these harms."

WASHINGTON — Eight survivors of the December candle factory collapse in Mayfield, Kentucky following a devastating tornado have now filed a verified class-action civil complaint against Mayfield Consumer Products.

The complaint, filed on March 3, builds on the lawsuit survivors filed in December.

"Fifty hours of interviews and research compelled seven more victims to step up as Class Representatives on behalf of the more than 100 employees trapped that Friday night in their workplace," Jones said. "They have sworn under oath to the truthfulness of their claims on the complaint itself."

In December, a powerful tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. damaging much of the town, including a candle factory owned by Mayfield Consumer Products.

110 people were working inside the candle factory when the tornado struck, ultimately leveling the facility. Eight people died as a result of the collapse.

The original 10-page lawsuit said the company "knew or should have known about the expected tornado and the danger of serious bodily injuries and death to its employees.”

It goes on to say Mayfield Consumer Products "showed flagrant indifference to the rights" of employees "with a subjective awareness that such conduct will result in human death and/or bodily injuries.”

Below is the full class-action complaint:

