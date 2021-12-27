Contractors must register in Mayfield, Graves County before helping tornado victims rebuild

The program requires contractors to register prior to doing business and to display placards on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Officials say contractors looking to assist tornado victims in western Kentucky must register with local and state officials. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined local leaders on Sunday to announce the emergency contractor registration program.

“We know that the Kentucky communities affected by the tornadoes face a long road to rebuild, and we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this process,” said Attorney General Cameron.

The program requires contractors to register prior to doing business and to display placards on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle. Contractors who are already registered in Mayfield or Graves County can stop by the office to complete registration.

Cameron said in a statement that the goal is to help residents with identifying registered contractors and deter unscrupulous ones from entering the area.

Representatives from Cameron's office will arrive in Mayfield on Monday to assist with the registration process. The registration office will be located at 1102 Paris Road #5 and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. CST. The office will be closed on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

Anyone with questions about the process can call 502-871-2424.

Before hiring a contractor, Attorney General Cameron's office recommends the following steps:

Research contractors or repair companies through the Better Business Bureau or the Home Builders Association of Western KY and get more than one estimate.

Ask for proof of insurance coverage before hiring a contractor.

Be wary of "special pricing" or other high-pressure sales tactics.

Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for services.

More information about potential scams surrounding national disasters can be found on the Attorney General's office website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.