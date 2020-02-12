Matt Jones sells Kentucky Sports Radio website, says sale will not affect radio show

"Now is the time for KSR to take the next step,” Jones said in a post on Dec. 1.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) website is starting a new chapter after founder Matt Jones announced that he sold it.

In a post on the Kentucky Sports Radio website on Dec. 1, Jones said he sold KentuckySportsRadio.com to Stuart McWhorter, a founding investor and director of 247Sports.

“Stuart and his team have industry experience, and are committed to helping KSR maintain and grow its place as the preeminent site for UK sports coverage and the most powerful sports media entity in the state,” Jones said in the post.

The Kentucky Sports Radio website started out 15 years ago as a blog between two roommates who loved Kentucky sports, according to Jones. He said the decision to sell the website was tough, but he felt that it was the right time to move forward.

“In today’s media landscape, one either grows, adapts and expands or they are left behind in the future,” he said in the website post. “And now is the time for KSR to take the next step.”

Thanks to everyone for all the congratulations and kind comments about our sale of KSR



— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 1, 2020

While McWhorter and his team will oversee the site, Jones said the sale would not affect current employees and the core writers for KSR were staying on board.

Jones said the sale of the website has no effect on his radio show by the same name. The daily show will continue to play on iHeartRadio with the same team.

He also said the sale does not affect any podcasts that are a part of the KSR network.

