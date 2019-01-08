Authorities are responding to a gas explosion south of Lexington early Thursday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, it is unclear what caused the explosion in the Moreland area around 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Lincoln County Fire Department is currently evacuating residents in Moreland and Hustonville as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Tim Adams, who lives about a mile and a half away from U.S. 127, sent photos of the flames to WHAS11 and said it felt like the "entire world shook" when the explosion happened. He also said that smoke is starting to "close in on us" and there is a "definite gassy smell" near his home.

Tim Adams

Tim Adams

Several residents posted about the explosion on Twitter, some adding photos of the flames lighting up the sky.

Residents in Danville, Lexington, and Versailles were all able to see the flames.

A meteorologist from Lexington station WKYT shared that the explosion was so large that it appeared on the weather radar.

Evacuated residents are being asked to shelter in place at the New Hope Baptist Church on Highway 1194.

Lincoln County is about 100 miles south of Louisville.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

