INEZ, Ky. — Several students at an eastern Kentucky high school are upset after they say they were forced to change out of their gay pride shirts because an administrator claimed they were in violation of the dress code.

The students feel they were discriminated against, claiming there is a double standard in Martin County High School.

“I don’t think it’s fair because I see people walking around school with Confederate flags on their boots, hats, shirts and even belt buckles,” a student said.

Another student added, “I hope that us as LGBTQ students and people as a whole will be treated equally because right now, that’s not what it’s looking like.”

Superintendent Larry James says they believe it was miscommunication and don’t want any students to feel discriminated against.

