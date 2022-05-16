Officials: Deputy, suspect die in sheriff's office shooting

The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said.

BENTON, Ky. — A sheriff's deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said.

The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said.

A suspect who was shot in the incident also died, Matt Hillbrecht of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office told WPSD-TV in Paducah. The shooting happened at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Benton, the station said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., police said.

Governor Andy Beshear shared his condolences following the shooting.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” Beshear said. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

Kentucky State Police's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

