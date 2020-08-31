Funding awarded to help Marshall County school shooting survivors

Some of the money will be used to strengthen an online learning program for students who don't feel safe coming back to school.

A state grant of more than $400,000 is going toward helping support survivors of a school shooting in western Kentucky, according to a release from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

The cabinet's Office for Victims of Crime awarded the grant to Marshall County High School through the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program (AEAP).

The agency says the funding will be used to strengthen an online learning program for students who don't feel safe in a classroom and establish an archive of condolences sent to the school after the shooting.

"We continue to mourn for the two young lives that were taken and the many who are forever changed by this terrible day,” said Gov. Beshear.

Two 15-year-old students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured when another student, Gabriel Ross Parker, opened fire at Marshall County High School in 2018.

In June, Parker was sentenced to serve two life sentences by the Marshall County Circuit Judge.

