Mark Wahlberg signing bottles of tequila brand in Louisville

Flecha Azul Blaco Tequila will be available for signing. The bottle is priced at $46.99.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of tequila will be able to get their hands on a brand backed by a celebrity -- and meet the celebrity!

Actor Mark Wahlberg will be signing bottles of tequila brand Flecha Azul Tequila at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road.

The signing will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to Liquor Barn's website, the Flecha Azul Blaco Tequila by Mark Wahlberg will be available for signing. The bottle is priced at $46.99.

However, officials say Wahlberg will not be able to sign personnel memorabilia items.

Created by Abraham Ancer and Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul is crafted authentically in Jalisco, Mexico. According to Flecha Azul's website, the tequila is 100% Blue Weber Agave.

"Our agaves are grown in the heart of Tequila, Jalisco, known for its unique geography and one of a kind soil that produces the finest Blue Weber Agave in the world," part of a statement from their site reads.

The brand offers five different types of tequila: tequila blanco, tequila reposado, tequila añejo, tequila añejo cristalino and tequila extra añejo.

For more information about Flecha Azul Tequila, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.