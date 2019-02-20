LEBANON, Ky. — Marion County Schools are making sure that their students are taken care of while under a boil water advisory.

The district said on Wednesday that it will provide bottled water for all students in a social media post.

"IMPORTANT: Because of the current boil water advisory, we are purchasing bottled water for all students in the district," the district says in the post.

The Marion County Water District confirmed the boil water advisory on its Facebook page and details which areas are affected.

The Water District says that no contamination has been confirmed, but the advisory should still be followed as a precaution.

When a boil water advisory is activated, you are urged not to consume untreated water. You should use bottled water or boil the water for at least three minutes before consuming.