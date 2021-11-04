Marion County deputy, suspect injured in shooting

A release from Kentucky State Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — A Marion County deputy is recovering after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

A release from Kentucky State Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was flown to UK Hospital where police said he is in critical condition. The deputy was taken to a local hospital.

Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes told WHAS11 the deputy suffered a graze wound and was released earlier this evening.

Right now, it is not clear how the shooting happened.

This story may be updated.

